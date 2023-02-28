CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office, eight Pennsylvania men were arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in a “human trafficking enforcement operation.”

The operation, titled Operation Impact Demand III, marks the third effort to battle human trafficking in Cumberland County in the last nine months, the DA’s office says.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“After our last two operations, I warned people who are thinking about answering an ad for sex in Cumberland County, they better think twice, or they may find themselves as part of the next group of individuals we arrest. Once again, our most recent operation resulted in multiple arrests of men seeking to purchase sexual acts from prostitutes,” said District Attorney Seán M. McCormack.

Eight people from Pennsylvania ages 34 to 59 were arrested after they allegedly showed up at a hotel in Cumberland County and offered an undercover police officer money in exchange for sex acts.

The operations aim to reduce the demand for sex trafficking in the area.

“Operation Impact Demand is designed to attack the human trafficking problem by focusing on the demand, that is the customer side, of the equation,” McCormack added.

Operation Impact Demand has arrested 25 people total, some of whom have been charged with offenses including prostitution, firearm, and drug charges.