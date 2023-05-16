HELLAM BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — An 88-year-old man died at a York County hospital after being hit by a truck earlier this month, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office, citing Hellam Township Police, says John Smeltzer was walking his dog on Wednesday, May 3, when he crossed the street in a marked crosswalk at West Market Street and was hit by a 2017 Chevy Silverado.

Smeltzer was taken to WellSpan York Hospital, where he died nine days later due to his injuries.

The York County Coroner’s Office certified the death on the evening of Friday, May 12.

The coroner’s office conducted an autopsy and listed the cause of death as blunt force head trauma after being hit by a vehicle.

Smeltzer’s next of kin have been notified of his death, the coroner’s office says.



Officials have not said whether any charges will be filed against the driver.