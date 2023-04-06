COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — A locally-owned electric bicycle shop officially opened its second storefront location last weekend.

Let’s Roll is an electric bicycle shop that is owned and operated by two Lancaster County natives, Tim Hill and Ryan Finger. The electric bike shop first opened its original location in Lancaster at 23 East Walnut Street, back on May 6, 2022.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters!

According to Hill, the idea for the electric bike shop came to him after his father-in-law bought an electric bicycle about five years ago. Following his father-in-law’s purchase, he decided to buy one as well; however, he was forced to order his electric bike online since there were no existing e-bike shops in the area.

“I mean I had to buy my electric bike online – and spending over a thousand dollars on something online can be a little sketchy ya know,” Hill explained.

Following Hill’s uncomfortable experience with ordering an electric bike online, he and his partner decided to try and fill the ‘electric bike void’, here in Lancaster County.

Let’s Roll’s newest, 1,300-square-foot Columbia storefront, had its official soft opening last weekend on April 1. According to Hill, this new location was specifically sought after because of the recent growth in the Columbia area, and also because of the close proximity to the 14-mile-long Northwest River Trail, that runs along the Susquehanna River.

“There is just a lot of business that is popping off up here [in Columbia],” Hill said. “I think the trail has something to do with it.”

Let’s Roll offers electric bikes from 10 manufacturers and has dozens of different models for customers to choose from. Additionally, Let’s Roll rentals, sales, and maintenance of electric bikes.

Since opening in 2022, Let’s Roll has created five part-time and three full-time jobs.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In celebration of its recent grand opening, Let’s Roll will be holding an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, April 20.

The hours of operation for both Let’s Roll locations are:

Wednesdays – Fridays // 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturdays // 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Sundays // 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

“It feels good to open up, it is starting to feel like our project is working,” Hill said. “I think we are on a path to continue growing this [business], and that feels good.”

Let’s Roll’s newest Columbia storefront is located at 132 Locust Street.