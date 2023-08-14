PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — More electric vehicle charging stations will be coming to Midstate communities.

On Monday, PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll, US Senator Bob Casey, and other agencies announced the first round of federal National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) funding.

According to officials, 54 projects in 35 Pennsylvania counties have been selected to either expand or help the reliability of electric vehicle (EV) charging within the state. This $33.8 million federal investment is part of the $171.5 million PennDOT will receive and distribute over five years.

Below are the Midstate counties and their respective projects that have been awarded funding:

​ Cumberland County Francis Energy PA, LLC : $738,937 for a charging station at the Sheetz in Carlisle (I-81, Exit 44) Tesla, Inc : $256,626 for a charging station at the Wawa in Summerdale (I-81, Exit 65A)



Dauphin County ​ Electrify America, LLC : $775,804 for a charging station at the Sheetz in Harrisburg (I-83, Exit 45) Sheetz, Inc : $163,838 for a charging station at the Sheetz in Harrisburg (I-81, Exit 77)



Franklin County Francis Energy PA, LLC : $793,457 for a charging station at Chambersburg Square in Chambersburg (I-81, Exit 17) TA Operating LLC : $1.1 million for a charging station at the TravelCenters of America in Greencastle (I-81, Exit 5)



​ Lebanon County Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores : $689,324 for a charging station at the Love’s Travel Stop in Jonestown (I-81, Exit 90)



​York County ​ Sheetz, Inc : $654,081 for a charging station at the Sheetz in York (I-83, Exit 21 A-B) Tesla, Inc : $204,232 for a charging station at Shrewsbury Commons in York (I-83, Exit 4)



This was the first of multiple rounds of NEVI funding, according to PennDOT. This consisted of building out the Alternative Fuel Corridor network across interstates to meet the requirement for NEVI funding.

Projects were evaluated on a competitive basis on the following factors.

Choosing a variety of recipients not only statewide but also along individual AFCs;

Projects that provided a variety of amenities and services to improve customer experience (such as varied payment options);

Positive local economic development and workforce opportunities; and

Locations that are welcoming, safe, and accessible for all.

For more information on NEVI funds in Pennsylvania visit the PennDOT website by clicking here.