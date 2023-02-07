LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — Firefighters in Lancaster County were called to a fire on Monday night involving an electric vehicle on a car carrier.

Manheim Township Fire Rescue says they responded around 7 p.m. to the fire on Route 222 North.

Fire Chief Scott Little tells abc27 the brake lining on the car carrier caught fire, which spread to electric vehicles on the carrier.

Pictures from the scene appeared to show at least five cars on the carrier with two in the back appearing to suffer significant damage.

Little says it took approximately 3,000 gallons of water to put the fire out. Engine 201 and Tanker 20 were on the scene, with assistance from Manheim Township Police Department, West Earl Fire Station 29, and Wayne’s Towing & Recovery.

No injuries were reported during the fire.