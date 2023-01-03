HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Harrisburg Fire Bureau Chief Brian Enterline, an electrical fire caused serious damage to a rowhome in Harrisburg just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Enterline says the fire started in an extension cord that was on a porch in the 500 block of Hummel Street.

Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!

Fire officials say that 10 people were displaced in the fire. The displaced people are being helped by the American Red Cross.

Two people needed help getting out of the rowhome but did not have any reported injuries. Two dogs died in the fire.

Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.

Flames spread to the neighboring rowhome as well.