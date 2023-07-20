Elementary and middle school students learned how to manage and understand asthma, not in a classroom, but on a basketball court with one of the Harlem Globetrotters.

“We not only teach the kids basketball, but we also teach them important tips about health and trying to be a better person in life,” said Chris Handles Franklin, Harlem Globetrotters Head Coach and President of the Handles Foundation.

It’s the 21st year for the program with AmeriHealth Caritas Pennsylvania and Harlem Globetrotter Chris “Handles” Franklin. It raises awareness of respiratory illnesses through basketball.

“It’s so important, I can’t tell you how important it is that we show kids that the most important thing they can do for their health is to have a healthy heart and lungs and you do that by eating well and exercising,” said Maureen George, Health Educator for Healthy Hoops.

Kids mostly from rural areas, ages 3-18, are split into groups to complete a series of basketball drills and games before heading to a health presentation and screening.

“So it’s important for our kids to know what it is to be healthy on and off the field on and off the court,” said Handles.

The Handles Foundation and Healthy Hoops travel the country annually to educate students about proper health practices. According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America Harrisburg ranks seventh in the U.S. for challenging places to live with asthma and some feel right now is the perfect time to address it.

“Understanding that there are things in the environment that are increasing the rates of asthma and asthma is a very serious condition but the most important thing is that if you diagnose it you can control it and you can live a full and healthy life and that’s what we want our kids to take away from today,” said George.

And for Harrisburg native Handles, it’s about giving back.

“There’s nothing like giving back to your community and then we believe that it takes a village to give back so we partner with different organizations and different leaders in the community to all pour into our kids positively,” said Handles.

The special health education program is available to students and their families. Anyone located in central pa can sign up for workshops. Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/633948014577