CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Eleven men were charged after a prostitution sting in Cumberland County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office partnered with State Police, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department, and the Hampden Township Police Department in a human trafficking investigation.

State Police say undercover officers met men in a South Middleton Township hotel after the men allegedly contacted the officers and arranged to meet with them to engage in sex for financial compensation.

State Police say the men were charged with prostitution and related offenses with preliminary hearings scheduled at a later date.

This is the fourth operation of this type to be conducted over the past year and future operations are planned throughout Cumberland County, according to State Police.

In a statement provided by State Police, Cumberland County District Attorney Seán McCormack said 36 “sex buyers” have been arrested since the operations began.

“We are going to continue these operations – so buyers beware.”