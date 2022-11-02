ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Elizabethtown College Board of Trustees announced that Betty Rider will serve as the college’s 16th president.

Rider served as an interim president for Elizabethtown College since January 2022. Rider’s term will last until June 30, 2025.

“We are pleased to have appointed and named President Betty Rider, Ph.D. to lead Elizabethtown College. As a well-respected and recognized higher education leader to the faculty, staff, students, alumni, and surrounding community, the Board of Trustees is confident in her proven success to elevate Etown during a transformative time,” Elizabethtown College Board of Trustees Chairman Ed Lovelidge said.

“I am honored to lead Elizabethtown College as its 16th president and thank the Board of Trustees for their vote of confidence and support,” Rider said. “As a longtime Blue Jay, the time for growth and opportunity has never been better for the institution. With our already growing momentum with enrollment, academic programming, diversity efforts, and strengthening and building relationships within the community, I am excited and energized to continue to elevate our College’s greatest assets and build a strong sense of belonging for all.”