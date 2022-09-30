ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Elizabethtown pleaded guilty to charges relating to delivering fentanyl to a man who fatally overdosed in 2018, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Patrick Halterman, 58, was sentenced to 4 1/2 to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to felony counts of drug delivery resulting in death and criminal use of a communication facility, according to the district attorney’s office. He was sentenced following a negotiated plea agreement.

On March 18, 2018, the Elizabethtown Police Department was dispatched to a home on N. Locust Street for a report of an unresponsive man, who was later pronounced dead, the district attorney’s office says, and his cause of death was determined to be heroin and fentanyl overdose.

The district attorney’s office says that the Lancaster County Drug Task Force conducted a search warrant in February 2019 at Halterman’s previous residence in Mount Joy, where detectives reportedly found 475 bags of heroin.

Halterman was charged in March 2019. He pleaded guilty to the charges in September 2022, according to the district attorney’s office.

The district attorney’s office says that in addition to the prison sentence, Halterman owes over $4,600 in restitution and forfeited $2,660.