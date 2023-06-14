ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – The Elizabethtown Police Department issued a scam alert Wednesday after receiving several calls from local medical providers who say they are receiving fraudulent phone calls from scammers claiming to be with the police department.

According to the police department, the callers are, in some cases, using the names of and/or impersonating current Elizabethtown police officers, saying that the providers have failed to appear in court.

The scammers then claim there are pending citations that the providers need to send money or “a money pack” to resolve.

The police are urging anyone who receives one of these calls to hang up and report the incident by contacting the department, especially if they have given out any personal information or attempted to pay a fine.

The calls can also be reported to the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General online through their website.

Elizabethtown Police can be reached by calling (717) 367-6540.