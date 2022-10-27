ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Early Thursday morning, the Elizabethtown Police Department (EPD) and Elizabethtown Fire Department (EFD) were dispatched to Funk Brewing for a fire.

According to the EPD, at around 3:09 a.m. on Oct. 27, the EPD and EFD were dispatched to the rear of 28 S. Market Street in Elizabethtown, the location of Funk Brewing. Two EPD officers were on foot patrol nearby and were able to respond to the location in less than a minute, according to the department, where they found an active fire burning in the rear of the building.

The EFD responded quickly and was able to extinguish the fire without any injuries, according to police.

Police state that around 8:00 a.m. on Oct. 27, the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal arrived at the scene to perform a physical examination of the location and provide a technical determination as how where and how the fire started.

Currently, the EFD is listing the damages as “undetermined” since the business will need to evaluate the damage to the stock and product that had been stored on-site, according to police.

If you have any information regarding the fire, Elizabethtown Borough Police are asking that you contact them at 717-367-6540 during business hours or 717-367-1835 at any time.