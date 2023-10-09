ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– First responders raced to rescue a child who got trapped inside a grain bin in Adams County on Monday.

Dover Township Fire Department shared on Facebook that they were called to help with a specialized rescue that involved a child stuck in a grain bin cart.

The call went out for emergency crews just after 4:40 p.m. to Hoffman Road in Latimore Township to rescue the kid.

The child was reportedly buried up to his head in corn but was conscious and breathing when first responders got to the scene. Once the child was freed they were turned over to EMS for evaluation.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Crews were at the scene, working to free the child for just over a half-hour. York Springs Fire Company, United Hook & Ladder Company 33 and Northern York County Fire Rescue also responded to the scene.