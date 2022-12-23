COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Emergency housing will be established at the Columbia Homeless Shelter as temperatures are set to plummet for the holiday weekend, the Columbia Borough manager said Friday.

The temporary emergency shelter will be open for adults only from 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, to 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27, according to the borough manager. It will be located upstairs at 291 S. Fourth St.

People are needed to help staff the shelter during that time. Anyone able to help can contact Lynn Mull at lynnmull@columbiahas.org.

The borough manager noted that the shelter can only accommodate adults; no children can be housed there.