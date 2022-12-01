DELTA, Pa. (WHTM) — An annual full-volume test of the emergency warning sirens surrounding Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station will be taking place on Wed, Dec. 7.

The test, which occurs two times a year, is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. and last for approximately three minutes.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The warning siren system consists of 97 sirens located within a 10-mile radius of the atomic Power stations. The sirens are not a signal to evacuate, but rather a warning to turn into a local Emergency Alert Broadcast on television or radio station.

County emergency management authorities activate these sirens.

Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station is located on the bank of Conowingo Pond in York County, Pa. The plant produces enough carbon-free electricity to power more than 2.7 million homes.