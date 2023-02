(WHTM) – Emergency vehicles responded to a military airplane that made an emergency landing on the runway at Harrisburg International Airport on Thursday afternoon.

Video from the airport shows firetrucks and other responders at the plane with no visible signs of smoke or damage to the outside of the plane.

Officials with HIA say the plane landed safely and is being escorted to the Air National Guard Base.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

abc27 is at HIA and is working to gather more information on the nature of the incident.