HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — State lawmakers hosted the 13th annual EMS Memorial on Monday

Names of the 77 EMS workers from Pennslyvania who were killed in the line of duty were read aloud on Monday. The Democratic and Republican Chairs of the Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee spoke about the respect and sacrifice EMS workers provide every day.

“Often times on thankless jobs. On Christmas, on holidays, missing family events, missing Halloween. I know it goes on and on the sacrifice you make, it does my heart well to know you, and it an honor to serve alongside you,” Senator Doug Mastriano said.

“Not many are like you, that you show up and treat everyone you come across with the same level of care and respect as you would like to be treated regardless of who they are or where they come from,” Senator Katie Muth said.

An effort is underway to create a moving memorial for fallen EMS workers in the state.