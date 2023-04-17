HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Disney Concerts has announced that Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert tour will stop at Hershey Theatre on Saturday, October 28.

The 45-city tour gives fans of the movie a chance to sing along with the award-winning songs which will be performed by a live band while watching the full film.

Tickets to the show, which can be found on the Hershey Entertainment website, go on sale April 21 at 10 a.m. Live characters will not appear in the event, the release noted.

Fans are encouraged to dress up as Mirabel, Luisa, Isabela, or any of their favorite characters from the film, and to use their voices to transform each venue into a celebration of the Madrigal family.