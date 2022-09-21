THOMASVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — York County’s only home for end-of-life care is expanding.

Pappus House broke ground on its new, larger home in Thomasville, York County.

It will have eight private bedrooms, each with private bathrooms, expanding its capacity and mission of compassionate end-of-life care.

“We help our residents live until their last breath, so where you might think it’s a very sad mission. There are sad moments, but overall it’s a joyful place to be we really help to embrace life until the very end,” Executive Director Amy Jansky said.

Pappus House currently operates a three-bedroom end-of-life home in York Township.