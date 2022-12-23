(WHTM) — The end-of-the-year travel rush is underway mixed with some blustery, winter weather.

“It’s a weird storm for us because it’s a wind storm. There are some pockets here and there where they got a little bit of snow or a little bit of rain but mostly this is going to be a cleanup thing for us,” said Fritzi Schreffler, safety press officer for PennDOT.

The storm knocked down several trees, including one on a house in Hummelstown, leaving extensive damage behind.

“I heard a noise and the whole house shook then I heard yelling and screaming and I went and I saw the installation everywhere,” said Emily Cook, who lives in the damaged house.

Jason Roberts works for SERVPRO Cleanup and Restoration. He says preparing early, and getting trees around your property inspected are key.

“This one uprooted. would you ever have been able to tell this was going to happen, probably not but dead trees are big a thing,” said Jason Roberts, general manager at SERVPRO of Hershey/East Harrisburg.

Roberts says if a tree snaps off you should always get professionals involved.

“Don’t try to do things on your own, make the phone calls. let people know what they are doing and come out and assist in times like this,” Roberts said.

PennDOT says crews are out patrolling, mostly looking for debris and downed trees on roads, which could be a driving hazard.

“Always make sure the gas tank is full and your cell phones are charged. I would recommend that especially because we’re looking at some potential power outages,” Schreffler said.

PPL says its crews have restored power to more than 20,000 customers and counting since the beginning of the storm, and expect more outages throughout the day.