ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — A Cumberland County man has been charged for the Christmas Eve shooting death of his wife.

According to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office, Christopher Colbert has been charged with criminal homicide after his wife Tamara was found deceased with a gunshot wound to her head.

Hampden Township Police responded to the couple’s home on Dec. 24 for a welfare check where they found Tamara. Police allege Christopher killed Tamara during a domestic dispute.

The Hampden Township Police Department and the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office have charged Christopher Colbert with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, strangulation, and tampering with evidence.

Christopher Colbert is incarcerated in Cumberland County Prison after bail was denied. The preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 12, 2023.

If anyone has additional information related to this incident, please contact Detective Coleen Redifer of Hampden Township Police.