EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — An Enola man was arrested after allegedly taking a dog from a residence located in East Pennsboro Township.

According to the East Pennsboro Township Police, at 11:38 a.m. on Jan. 2, police received a phone call reporting a missing dog.

The victim reported that his dog was missing from his residence, police say.

After conducting an investigation, police identified the suspect to be Austin Pavelic of Enola.

Police say that Pavelic admitted to taking the dog. The dog was returned back to the victim.

Pavelic was charged with Receiving Stolen Property and a preliminary hearing was scheduled.