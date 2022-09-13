ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – An Enola man is facing charges after an infant was found unconscious earlier this year.

East Pennsboro Township Police were dispatched to the 100 block of S. Enola Drive on June 26 for an unconscious child. Police say the infant was transported to Penn State Hospital with critical injuries.

Police say an investigation was conducted and determined the child was injured as a result of an assault.

Timothy White turned himself in to police for a preliminary arraignment on September 13 for two felony charges of aggravated assault and one felony charge of endangering the welfare of children.

White’s bail was set at $50,000 and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 5.