EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – An Enola woman has been charged after allegedly sharing sexually explicit images of a female child.

East Pennsboro Township Police say on April 13 they were called to Columbia Road in Enola for possible sexual abuse of children. Police say the investigation revealed several inappropriate photographs were taken of a juvenile child and shared using a cellphone.

Officials say Candice Marshall was charged with felonies including child pornography, photographing/filming sexual acts, disseminating a picture/video of child sex acts, and criminal use of a communication facility.

Marshall was arraigned on Wednesday with bail set at $5,000 and a preliminary hearing scheduled for October 5.