ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – East Pennsboro Police say a woman was arrested for escape after she requested a cigarette before going to jail.

Police say Rachel Joanna Marie Bangert was wanted on active arrest warrants and located by police in the area of S. Enola Drive and South Street. Bangert was taken into custody without incident and requested a cigarette from her bag prior to going to prison.

Bangert was able to get out of her handcuffs and fled police before being taken back into custody after a brief pursuit.

Police say she was in possession of a controlled substance and taken to Cumberland County Prison on $5,000 bail.