EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — Dr. Brian Tropp, Superintendent of the Ephrata Area School District (EASD), was named the 2023 Pennsylvania Superintendent of the Year by the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators (PASA).

The American Association of School Administrators (AASA), which was established 35 years ago, started the award to recognize leaders in educational leadership.

“While I am proud of this recognition, I believe it should more accurately be named the ‘School District of the Year!’ We all know that – from boardroom to classroom – we accomplish everything and anything together,” said Dr. Troop.

Troop was selected by a PASA panel of administrators who valued his accomplishments across learning leadership, communication, professionalism, and community involvement.

“On behalf of the school board, we are very proud of this accomplishment. Dr. Troop continues to provide focus that embodies innovation, collaboration, and integrity. His forward-thinking leadership has created opportunities for many successes districtwide. We are grateful to have Dr. Troop serving in our community,” said Chris Weber, EASD School Board President.