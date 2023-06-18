EPHRATA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Ephrata Pioneer Fire Company along with multiple crews were dispatched around 12 p.m. yesterday to the 100 block of West Fulton Street.

According to Chief 12, it was a working fire that was in the rear of the structure.

Engine 15-1 assisted with other fire companies deployed a line at the rear of the structure and started to attack the fire.

The officer for Engine 15-1 upgraded the fire to a second alarm for more manpower.

According to the Ephrata Pioneer Fire Company, all residents were able to exit the structure.

The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal is currently investigating the cause of the fire.