EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – The Ephrata Cloister’s annual apple dumpling sale is returning next month.

The pastry-wrapped apples covered in sweet cinnamon syrup are sold every year to help raise funds for the Back to the Cloister Fund, which allows the Cloister to purchase original items made at the Cloister.

Organizers say previous sales of apple dumplings have been used to purchase one-of-a-kind furniture, rare music manuscripts, and the original 1739 deed to the historic site—more than 100 items since the creation of the fund more than 40 years ago.

The apple dumplings, made by Achenbach’s in Leola, will be available for purchase at $5 each beside the Museum Store at the Historic Ephrata Cloister on Friday, October 7, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and Saturday, October 8, from 9:00 a.m. until sold out.

Organizers say there is no guarantee supplies will last until the end of the day on Saturday. Orders of ten or more dumplings can be made and prepaid online. Free delivery is offered for pre-orders of 20 or more within 10 miles of the Ephrata Cloister. Contact ephratacloister@gmail.com to make delivery arrangements.

No admission to the museum, which features locally made crafts, art, books, and other one-of-a-kind items, is required to purchase apple dumplings.

For more information about Apple Dumpling sales or to learn more about the historic site, contact the Ephrata Cloister at (717)733-6600 or check the website at www.EphrataCloister.org.