EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — Ephrata Police Department (EPD) detectives charged 33-year-old Zachary Kump of Mount Joy, Pennsylvania for the possession of child pornography and other related charges.

On Aug. 9, 2022, EPD detectives and the Lancaster County Computer Crimes Task Force used a search warrant at Kump’s home. According to a police report, 25 illegal pictures were found on electronics owned by Kump.

Kump lived in Ephrata when police executed the search warrant.

Kump’s preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 19, 2022.