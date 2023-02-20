EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — An Ephrata man was arrested after police allege he had multiple devices with hundreds of inappropriate images of children.

According to the Ephrata Police Department and Detectives from the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, a search warrant was served in Ephrata Borough on February 2.

During the search, police say they located one laptop and three cell phones, that contained a combined total of 386 images of child pornography.

Adrian Brennan, 22, was charged with three felony counts of Possession of Child Pornography and four felony counts of Criminal Use of a Communication Facility, police say.

Brennan was charged on Feb. 15 with bail set at $30,000.