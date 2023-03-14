EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — The Ephrata Police Department is congratulating their new Chief of Police.

According to the Ephrata Police Department’s official Facebook page, Chris McKim has been appointed to the Chief of Police of the Ephrata Police Department.

Courtesy of the Ephrata Police Department

McKim joined the Ephrata Police Department back in May of 1993, and has been an Ephrata resident since. In 2005 he was promoted to Sergeant, and he most recently served as Lieutenant of the Patrol Services Division, says the Ephrata Police Department.

According to the Ephrata Police Department, McKim has served as the acting Chief of Police since Jan. 3, 2023.

“We are proud of Chief McKim’s dedication to the Ephrata community and look forward to his new role with the police department,” stated the Ephrata Police Department.