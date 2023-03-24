EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — The Ephrata Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Friday, March 24 at 9:20 a.m.

According to the Ephrata Police Department, the fatal vehicle crash occurred at mile marker 41 on U.S. Route 222 Northbound, just north of Route 322, in Ephrata Township.

Police say that an 18-year-old man from Reading was driving when he lost control of his sedan on the wet roadway. The sedan slid off the roadway and struck a tree.

The man was transported to Tower Health – Reading Hospital and succumbed to his injuries.

If you witnessed the accident, police are asking that you contact Officer Thorp at 717-738-9200 at extension 255.