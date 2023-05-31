EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – The Ephrata Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that occurred in the area of Turkey Hill at 3585 Rothville Road on Monday, May 29.

Police say a Volkswagen Jetta driving toward Route 272 on Rothville Road when they heard loud noises and their windshield was struck by an object. Police confirmed a bullet caused the hole in the windshield and damage to the rear headrest. Police found a bullet that became lodged in the headrest.

Minor injuries from broken glass occurred to the occupants of the vehicle.

Police say they obtained a video of a dark-colored sedan in the area around the time of the incident.

Police are asking anyone who may have video or was in the area of Rothsville Rd. in Ephrata Township or Akron Borough on Monday, May 29, between 8:45 p.m. and 8:50 p.m. to please contact Detective Beth Rivera at 717-738-9200 ext. 241 or BRivera@EphrataPD.org.