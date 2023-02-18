EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – The Ephrata Police Department is searching for Charles Sosnowski, who was reported missing and may be at special risk of harm or injury, or may be confused.

The 88-year-old is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, 240 lbs., balding with grey hair on the side, blue eyes wearing glasses, wearing a dark-colored vest, grey short sleeve shirt, and pants.

Sosnowski is operating a grey 2014 Toyota Tundra, bearing Pennsylvania registration ZHT8592.

Sosnowski was last seen on South Sycamore St, Newtown City, Bucks County on Feb. 18 at approximately 4:30 pm. Police corrected an original statement that said Sosnowski was last seen in Berks County, correcting it to Bucks County.

Anyone with information on Sosnowski is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or the Ephrata Police Department at 717-738-9299.