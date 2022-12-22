EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – An Ephrata 14-year-old has been charged after allegedly striking two juveniles with a handgun on December 21.

According to Ephrata Police, officers responded to a fight involving several juveniles near the Ephrata Post Office on East Main Street. During the incident, several shots were fired by one of the juveniles after police say he pulled out a handgun and struck the two juveniles.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

No one was hit by the gunfire and none of the people involved required medical treatment.

The 14-year-old was located and taken to the Lancaster County Youth Intervention Center.

Police say the teen was charged with Aggravated Assault, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Possession of Firearm by a Minor, and Firearm Not to be Carried Without a License.

The black handgun has not been located by police and anyone with information is asked to contact Ephrata Police at 717-738-9200 x242.