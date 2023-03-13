HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A 34-year-old Ephrata woman died in an ATV accident, Pennsylvania State Police say.

According to a State Police report, Amanda Hoffert was the passenger on a Honda Rancher ATV driving on Block Hollow Road in Tell Township, Huntingdon County at 6:45 p.m. on March 11, 2023.

Police say the ATV went off the right side of the road into a ditch and flipped over, ejecting Hoffert and the driver.

The driver, a 36-year-old Ephrata man, was transported to Pittsburgh Presbyterian Hospital Hospital.

Hoffert was pronounced dead at the scene.