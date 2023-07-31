STEELTON, Pa. – Sunday marked the 20th anniversary of a multicultural picnic at Emeric Cibort Park in Steelton. The event was hosted by the non-profit organization Estamos Unidos de Pennsylvania (EUP), meaning United We Stand.

Hundreds of people made their way to the park to celebrate their heritage and spend time with those that share similar backgrounds.

Many styles of food were available, along with a live DJ and dance floor. The opportunity to bring different origins together for the day makes the event special.

“We are all diverse. We all come from different backgrounds and everyone here is welcome. Everything is so festive and colorful here,” said Amanda Batista, the event chair for Estamos Unidos. “It’s just so nice to see everyone represent their own cultures and be proud of them.”

EUP has over 500 volunteers to make the annual event possible.

The president of the organization, Hector Ortiz, says that EUP has provided thousands of scholarships to kids to help them pay for secondary education, making it easier for families to send their children or children off to college.