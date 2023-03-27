YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — As cars get more technologically advanced, so do the screens and gadgets inside them. Experts say it’s making distracted driving an even bigger problem, including for seniors.

The Residence at Fitz Farm in York formed a safety seam that teaches senior citizens about the new technology that comes in new cars, like touch screens and voice controls.

“So as time goes on that technology for seniors is getting easier and easier for them to use, and we always no matter what, we overestimate our abilities and underestimate our risk when we’re behind the wheel,” said Joey Eddins, community relations director at The Residence at Fitz Farm.

The CDC says nearly 500,000 crashes happen each year because of distracted driving; Senior citizens account for one in five of those crashes.