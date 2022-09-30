LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Lancaster opened the Ewell Plaza to the public on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.

Mayor Danene Sorace hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the once neglected space that now has new life. The Ewell Plaza will have a new parking garage and will house the Lancaster Public Library. The plaza will also host food trucks and live events for the community.

The plaza, which started in 2018, was named after local Olympian Barney Ewell.

The plaza’s 122,000-gallon storm water retention system also adds an aspect of sustainability to the new public space.

“I am hoping that people can come to this space and connect. You can read a book when the library opens, you can have lunch you can catch up with friends, enjoy some music, some good food; be a public space in the city of Lancaster that can capture their imagination,” said Mayor Sorace.

A statue of Ewell will be unveiled by city officials on Nov. 19, 2022.