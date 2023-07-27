(WHTM) — A wave of extremely hot and humid weather is hitting the Midstate. That can be dangerous for anyone, but certain groups need to be more careful.

In hot weather, the elderly and people who work outside are particularly vulnerable. City officials and doctors both have recommendations to stay safe.

“When you combine high temperature with humidity, that really then puts you behind the eight ball,” chair of emergency medicine at UPMC Harrisburg Dr. Anthony Guarracino said.

Guarracino said that combination is dangerous because sweat stops evaporating, and without sweat evaporating, it is hard to stay cool. That, in turn, increases the risk of heat exhaustion, and even more deadly heatstroke.

“Your core temperature goes very high. That’s when it’s really life-threatening,” Guarracino said of heatstroke.

The elderly are especially vulnerable. Guarracino says they often feel cold and less thirsty.

“You’re set up for heatstroke in that circumstance,” he said.

To prevent heat-related illnesses, Guarracino said to take breaks in the shade or AC and try to stay out of the sun during peak hours. Another important tip: stay hydrated.

“Water, electrolyte solutions, whatever you can get your hands on,” Guarracino said, though he said people should avoid caffeinated beverages.

Some people though have to stay outside and work. That includes trash collection crews, which often spend several hours outdoors on their routes.

“It’s a tough job, all year long,” environmental services supervisor in York Cassie Dennis said. “If there’s something we can do to help keep them more safer and less time in the sun, we want to do that.”

Because of the heat, several companies are starting collections earlier like Penn Waste, which serves dozens of municipalities across the Midstate. Republic Services, which serves York City, is doing the same thing, starting collections at 5 a.m. instead of the usual 6 a.m. start time.

“They get done earlier, out of the heat,” Dennis explained.

Dennis added collection crews’ job is especially hard in the city.

“It’s not like the townships where the guys are hopping on and off the truck and they can ride to the next stop. These guys are walking 10 to 15 miles a day back and forth to the curb and the truck,” she said.

This puts crews at higher risk of heat-related illnesses, so companies are doing what they can to prevent this. Penn Waste said they encourage their crews to take breaks if needed.

“Supervisors do run around giving them fluids,” Dennis said.

Dennis said anything the city and residents can do to make the job easier helps.

“You can put [trash bins] right at the curb along the street,” she said. “Also, don’t overload the cans.”

Temperatures are expected to be even higher on Friday, making all of these tips even more important.