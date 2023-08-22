(WHTM) — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has announced that it will be holding runway safety meetings at 90 airports around the country between now and the end of September.

“Sharing information is critical to improving safety,” said Tim Arel, chief operating officer of the FAA’s Air Traffic Organization. “These meetings, along with other efforts, will help us achieve our goal of zero close calls.”

Three of these meetings will be taking place at the following Pennsylvania airports:

Harrisburg International Airport

Reading Regional Airport/Carl A Spaatz Field

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport

The meetings are held annually at each airport that has a control tower. The FAA says that the Runway Safety Action Plans come from these meetings. This is where stakeholders document and agree to take specific actions to improve surface safety.

Back in February, the FAA issued a Safety Call to Action after of series of incidents occurred. After a safety summit was held in March, many initiatives were taken and resulted in a commitment from the FAA and the aviation community to peruse a goal of zero serious close calls.

For more information about the runway safety program, click here.

Other major airports around the country that will be also holding these meetings include Ronald Reagan Washington National, La Guardia New York, Dallas-Fort Worth International, and more