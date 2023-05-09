YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York City Police Department honored fallen officers with a walk/run on Tuesday.

Participants stopped to pay their respects at the final resting places of two of the department’s fallen officers: Alex Sable and Henry Schaad.

Sable died in 2018 after going into cardiac arrest during training. Schaad was shot and killed during the race riots of 1969.

“It ends up being, for us, a sobering reminder. Not just for us, but for the community of what this job actually is, what it actually entails, the reason you lace up those boots, that it means something to somebody,” said York City Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow.

All proceeds raised went to the department’s officer wellness division.