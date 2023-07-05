LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– The blast not only affected the township’s buildings but also the homes nearby.

“It’s a great feeling knowing that we can help them,” a volunteer from the Manheim Community Terry Miller said.

The explosion forced several families to relocate to East Fairview Church, where community members and American Red Cross volunteers made it comfortable for them.

“It lets them know the community thinks about them and that we support what they do. 92-degree weather today so she had reached out on Facebook saying here’s a meeting spot anybody wants to bring any drinks and food snacks please meet us here, and the community just overloaded us,” Miller said.

Those displaced received comforting blankets, food, bottled water, and care while the smoke cleared.

“Manheim is a good one like that with her community health if there’s anything that happens around the community you’ve got neighbors helping neighbors all the time whether it be in town or out here in the country,” Miller said.

Although it’s uncertain when they can return home, the American Red Cross will continue to help.

“The red cross will often cover the cost of any type of food, beverage, or item. for these types of events. it’s important that we cover the basics of what people need while we figure kind of what the next step is for them,” Executive Director for American Red Cross, PA Chapter Laura Burke said.

And for some, they are happy to lend a helping hand.

“It’s just a big community effort to let them know that we are here to support them,” Miller said.