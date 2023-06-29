NORTH CORNWALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A family-owned cafe and bakery recently announced the grand opening date for their newest location.

abc27 News reported back in December of 2022 that the family-owned bakery and cafe Mill 72 announced that they would open a third storefront location – this time in Lebanon County.

Mill 72 is owned and operated by Melanie and Brian Miller, along with their four daughters and two sons-in-law. It was established back in 2018, prior to opening its first location in Manheim, in February 2019.

According to Mill 72’s Facebook page, their two other Lancaster County locations can be found at 45 North Main Street (full menu available) and 554 North Penryn Road (drinks & pastries available).

The new Mill 72 location will offer the cafe’s full menu of over 20 different specialty coffee and tea drinks, freshly baked pastries, all-day breakfast and lunch, salads, sandwiches, soups, and more. According to Melanie, there will also be some new menu items that will be exclusive to the Lebanon County location, which include:

Lebanon Bologna breakfast sandwiches

Bacon cheeseburger wraps

Roast beef sandwiches

Charcuterie snack boxes to-go

According to Brian, the new 5,000-square-foot Mill 72 location features seating for 60 guests inside. It should also be noted that guests will have the ability to order their meals in person at Mill 72 or online through the Toast app. The owners eventually plan on linking the Toast app to their website, so customers will be able to order directly from there as well.

Thus far the Miller’s have created 12 jobs with this new location, but are still in need of a full-time baker. If you are interested in applying for this position, you can click here to fill out an application.

According to Melanie, the new Mill 72 held its soft opening on Tuesday, June 27 and their official grand opening is going to be held on Saturday, July 1. Since their soft opening earlier this week, the owners have been happy with the reception from the community.

“To say overwhelming would be an understatement,” Melanie said. “The community has been super supportive of us and the response has been great so far.”

The new Mill 72 is located at 1784 Quentin Road and their hours of operation are:

Tuesdays – Fridays // 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturdays // 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“It feels good [to be open],” Brian added. “It is time for us to be open – it’s fun doing the remodeling but at some point it’s just time to open up. I am really excited to finally get to interact more with the community”

Moving forward, Mill 72 plans on focusing on their now three locations and currently has no plans of opening a fourth anytime soon, according to Brian.