CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A popular, family-owned crepe restaurant, named Chef De Crepe has officially relocated from Mechanicsburg to a new storefront in Camp Hill.

Chef De Crepe is owned and operated by Tony Cheverez and his family, who first began selling their French-inspired crepes to Central Pennsylvanians in pop-up tents back in 2019.

According to Tony, following their pop-up trend era, in the summer of 2020 the family purchased their first on-the-road food truck trailer to use for catering events across the midstate.

The Cheverez family calls this trailer Jean Pierre, and it is still operational today and used for different catering events.

After years of selling crepes at different vineyards and events, the family finally opened their first brick-and-mortar location on 20 W. Main Street, Mechanicsburg, back on Dec. 12, 2020 – which was the same week former Governor Tom Wolf imposed the shutdown of indoor dining at small businesses, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though the family was blindsided by this difficult situation, like many other business owners, the Cheverez family stayed strong and continued to promote the business and serve its customers via take-out dining, according to Tony.

Almost two years later, on Feb. 18, 2023, the Cheverez family closed their Mechanicsburg location to move to a better-suited restaurant location. According to Tony, their previous Mechanicsburg location, which was a former Subway, was too small and had no opportunity for ample outdoor seating.

Chef De Crepes’ new location can now be found on 2017 Market Street in Camp Hill – the family held the grand opening for the new location back on Wednesday, March 8. According to Tony, the new location is approximately 2,400 square feet and is capable of seating up to 42 guests on the inside, and also has space to create an outdoor dining section

It should be noted that the family also added a little bit to their menu and also began offering Sunday brunch – to view Chef De Crepes’ whole menu, you can click here.

“It feels good to open up,” Tony stated. “The outpouring of support from the surrounding community has been tremendous!”

Currently, the Cheverez family has created six jobs at the new Chef De Crepes, and hopes to add another four positions in the coming weeks, which consist of:

FT Dishwasher

PT Dishwasher

FT P.M. Server

PT A.M. & P.M. Server

According to their Facebook, If you are interested in applying you can reach out to chefdecrepes@gmail.com

The newly opened Chef De Crepe’s hours of operation are:

Wednesdays & Fridays // 7a.m. to 6p.m.

Thursdays & Saturdays // 8a.m. to 6p.m.

Sundays // 8a.m. to 2p.m.

According to Tony, he eventually plans to let his daughter take over Chef De Crepe once he retires.