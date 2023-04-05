HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A long-time, family owned furniture store in Cumberland County announced huge sales ahead of its upcoming closure.

Sofas Unlimited, located at 4713 Carlisle Pike, is owned and operated by Jack Lashay. The now 31-year-old business announced on its Facebook page back on March 30 that they would be going out of business, and are liquidating their entire inventory.

The Facebook post read:

Sofas Unlimited is GOING OUT OF BUSINESS FOREVER! Yes, after 31 Years We’re closing our doors and LIQUIDATING OUR ENTIRE INVENTORY! Everything for your home SOLD AT A FRACTION OF THE COST! Rush to 4713 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg – Between Red Lobster and Arooga’s Grille! Sofas Unlimited

According to Sofa Unlimited manager Martin Goffin, the long-time business applied for the closure back on March 29. The state then gives a business 30 days following the application submission to either close their doors or to apply for a 30-day extension if needed.

Whether or not Sofa Unlimited closes its doors after 30 days will depend on how much inventory it can sell.

Goffin went on to explain that there are other factors regarding the announced closure, such as:

Owner Jack Lashay celebrating his 80th birthday back on March 26

Having no successor in the family to take over the business

The building being sold to new owners

It should be noted that it is unknown at this time who will take over the Carlisle Pike location.

As part of the announced closure, Sofa Unlimited will be offering huge sales and deals on all of its inventory. These sales include 65% off of all area rugs, 50% off of all accessories, and “sacrifice prices” on all other pieces of furniture.

The hours of operation for Sofa Unlimited are:

Mondays – Saturdays // 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sundays // 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.