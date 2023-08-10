NEW HOLLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — A long-time, family-owned Midstate restaurant recently announced that it will be closing at the end of the month.

The New Holland Family Restaurant first opened its doors back in 1998 under the ownership of Gary and Ruth Glick. According to their website, the long-time establishment was known for providing “a friendly, family atmosphere in which you can enjoy home style cooking.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Back on Friday, August 4, the owners announced on Facebook that they would be closing their doors after 25 years so that the owners can spend time with family and retire

The entire Facebook announcement reads:

Customers, It has been 25 years since we opened the New Holland Family Restaurant. We have worked hard along with our wonderful employees to serve you and give you a good place to eat. You have stuck with us through the good and bad times and for that we will be forever grateful. With very mixed emotions we are announcing that we are closing the restaurant on Thursday, August 31, 2023. Many of you are almost like family to us and we will miss you greatly, but it is time for us to spend time with our family and enjoy life. Thanks so much to all of you from the bottom of our hearts. Gary and Ruth Glick

In addition to the announced closure, the owners also shared that any gift cards will not be accepted after their August 31 closure.

The New Holland Family Restaurant is located at 624 West Main Street and their hours of operation are Tuesdays to Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.