(WHTM) — A Midstate family has launched a fund in partnership with UPMC Pinnacle Foundation to help people pay for genetic testing and counseling.

The procedure specifically tests for mutations that put people at a higher risk for breast cancer. The Triano family created this to honor several family members who they lost to cancer. The family also started a fund 20 years ago to provide free mammograms.

Now, three sisters, Karen Triano Golin, Diane Triano Cerminara, and Joan Triano, are starting another fund to honor their family.

“(It’s called) Dr. Gene and Elizabeth Triano family genetic counseling fund,” Diane said.

Genetic testing and counseling are important for people with a family history of breast cancer, but it can cost over $1,000.

“A lot of times, the testing part was covered by insurance, but the counseling part was not.,” Michelle Loomis, major gifts officer at UPMC Pinnacle Foundation said.

The sisters said this is an outlet for years of grief.

To donate, visit UPMC Pinnacle Foundation’s website. Under the drop-down menu for Designation, select the Dr. Gene and Elizabeth Triano Family Genetics Counseling Fund.”

“Their losses were an enormous void in our family and we somehow…were able to put ourselves back together and see a path forward,” Diane said.