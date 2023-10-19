EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A family’s dog has died after being shot overnight at a residence in the 1st block of Main Street in Denver Borough, according to East Cocalico Township Police.

According to police, a 63-year-old man allegedly shot and killed the dog before being taken into custody and brought to the hospital for evaluation.

There were two family members inside the residence when the shooting happened. Neither of them were injured, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and criminal charges are pending.