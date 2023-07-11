DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Folks gathered outside the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg for a farmer’s market.

The Pennsylvania Open Air Farmer’s Market operates at the complex on Tuesdays and Fridays and it has been ongoing since 1974.

Some of the 25 vendors at the market are third-generation.

“It’s a blessing honestly being able to raise produce and feed America,” Denise Dobbs of Dobbs Produce said. “It’s amazing, it’s nice to have everyone come out and buy their fresh vegetables and stuff ya know they keep a lot better than the grocery store. it’s amazing to have this market packed full.”

The Pennsylvania farmers market features fresh-picked fruits and vegetables, cheeses, breads and other baked goods.